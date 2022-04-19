Italy’s cement output sees 14% YoY drop in January

ICR Newsroom By 19 April 2022

Italy's cement production index (base year 2015) fell from 99 in December 2021 to 65 in January 2022, or by 14 per cent when compared with January 2021, according to Federbeton, the country’s concrete association.



Grey cement imports into Italy increased 38 per cent YoY to 102,203t in December 2021. A total CIF value of EUR5.244m, or EUR51/t was reported.



Cement exports in December 2021 saw a 15 per cent uptick YoY to 117,567t with an FOB value of EUR6.997m for the total export volume, or US$60/t.

Published under