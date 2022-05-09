CemNet.com » Cement News » Cement production in Tajikistan declined in 1Q22

Cement production in Tajikistan declined in 1Q22

Cement production in Tajikistan declined in 1Q22
By ICR Newsroom
09 May 2022


Cement plants in Tajikistan saw a 5.9 per cent YoY drop in cement production to 971,000t in the first quarter of 2022, according to the country’s statistics office. In January-March 2021, Tajikistan’s cement production reached 1.031Mt.

In addition, the Ministry of Economic Development and trade has predicted cement output to advance to 7Mta by 2024 as well as a 200,000tpa increase of exports by 2024.

In 2020 Tajikistan produced 4.2Mt of cement and exported 1.3Mta.

Published under Cement News

Tagged Under: Tajikistan Eastern Europe production Exports 