Cement production in Tajikistan declined in 1Q22

Cement plants in Tajikistan saw a 5.9 per cent YoY drop in cement production to 971,000t in the first quarter of 2022, according to the country’s statistics office. In January-March 2021, Tajikistan’s cement production reached 1.031Mt.
In addition, the Ministry of Economic Development and trade has predicted cement output to advance to 7Mta by 2024 as well as a 200,000tpa increase of exports by 2024.
In 2020 Tajikistan produced 4.2Mt of cement and exported 1.3Mta.
