Argentina’s cement consumption up 10% in April

ICR Newsroom By 09 May 2022

The Argentine cement demand increased by 9.6 per cent YoY in April 2022 to reach 1,039,320t, according to the country’s cement association, AFCP. In April 2021 cement’s consumption stood at 947,965t.



All cement sold in the country was supplied by domestic producers with no imports reported. Domestic cement plants produced 1,049,302t in April 2022, up 9.8 per cent when compared with April 2021 when 955,508t were produced.



Exports were up 32.3 per cent to 9982t in April 2022 from 7543t in April 2021.



January-April 2022

In the first four months of 2022 cement demand in Argentina increased by 7.5 per cent to 3.902Mt, up from 3.629Mt in 4M21.



Production increased by 7.6 per cent to 3.943Mt in the January-April 2022 period from 3.662Mt in the equivalent period of the previous year.



Exports saw a 21.3 per cent advance to 41,023t in the 4M22 from 33,819t in the 4M21.











