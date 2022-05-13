HeidelbergCement's announces dividend and new appointments at AGM

13 May 2022

HeidelbergCement held its 133rd Annual General Meeting on Thursday 12 May 2022 in virtual form announcing that for the 2021 financial year, the shareholders will receive a dividend of EUR2.40 per share (previous year: EUR2.20). Total distribution amounts to around EUR458m. The dividend will be paid on 17 May 2022.

Dr Dominik von Achten, chairman of the Managing Board, said with regard to the previous financial year: "2021 was a very good year for HeidelbergCement. We achieved excellent results in all important key figures. Our shareholders will of course benefit from this in the form of a further increase in the dividend."

Following his election to the Supervisory Board by the AGM, the Supervisory Board also appointed Dr Bernd Scheifele (64) as its new chairman. Dr Scheifele takes over from Fritz-Jürgen Heckmann, who resigned from the Supervisory Board at the end of the AGM. Dr Dominik von Achten thanked Fritz-Jürgen Heckmann for his extraordinary services during his 17 years as chairman of the Supervisory Board and praised the long-standing relationship of trust.

Dr Sopna Sury (47), COO Hydrogen at RWE Generation SE, was also newly appointed to the Supervisory Board. Tobias Merckle, on the other hand, left the Supervisory Board, also resigning from his mandate at the end of theAGM. He had been a member of the Board since 2006.

More than 800 people took part in the virtual event, which was streamed from the headquarters in Heidelberg, Germany.

