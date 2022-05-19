Peru sees 10% hike in consumption in April

Cement dispatches in Peru increased 10 per cent YoY to 1.086Mt in April 2022 from 0.984Mt in the equivalent period of 2021, according to cement association, Asocem.



Domestic cement production by Asocem members in April 2022 edged up by five per cent to 1.023Mt when compared with 0.973Mt in April 2021. Clinker production increased 63 per cent to 0.783Mt in April 2022 from 0.48Mt in the previous year.



Cement exports advanced nine per cent YoY to 14,000t in April 2022, but clinker exports fell 28 per cent YoY to 35,000t.



Cement imports surged 71 per cent YoY to 37,000t while clinker imports increased 42 per cent YoY to 129,000t. Cement was imported from mainly Ecuador (33,000t) with the balance originated in Chile. Clinker imports were imported from Japan (85,000t) and Vietnam (44,000t).



January-April 2022

In the first four months of 2022 cement demand in Peru increased 5.2 per cent to 4.415Mt from 4.196Mt in the 4M21.



Cement production in the January-April period was up 6.4 per cent YoY to 4.251Mt from 3.996Mt in the 4M21.



Cement exports increased 10.2 per cent YoY to 65,000t in the 4M22 from 59,000t while clinker exports saw a 21.4 per cent advance to 187,000t between January-April 2022 from 154,000t in the year-ago period.



Cement imports fell by 36.2 per cent to 185,000t in the 4M22 from 290,000t in the 4M21. Clinker imports were down by 37.7 per cent to 477,000t from 709,000t in the year-ago period.

