Perfect planning for Shree Cement's new Raipur clinker line

27 May 2022

Achieving its first clinker production in March 2022, Shree Cement says its new 9000tpd Line 3 at Raipur cement plant, India, was successful because it portrayed a perfect harmony in project planning. "It showed the commitment of Shree Cement and FLSmidth teams, combined with FLSmidth's technologies and process expertise," said Shree Cement.

Prashant Bangur, joint MD of Shree Cement, adds, "It was an extraordinary teamwork between FLSmidth and Shree Cement to commission a large project in a scheduled time during these challenging market conditions. FLSmidth has shown its commitment to ensure the project was well executed and commissioned, as planned."

Whole Time Director Mr P N Chhangani, adds, "The synergy between Shree Cement and FLSmidth teams enabled the plant to achieve the guaranteed capacity and this plant will be one of the most sustainable cement plant."

