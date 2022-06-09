Argentina’s cement market expands by a quarter in May

Cement consumption in Argentina increased by 24.5 per cent to 1,087,998t in May 2022 when compared with May 2021 when 874,188t was sold in the domestic market, according to the country’s cement association, AFCP. MoM an increase of 4.7 per cent was seen. Argentine demand was entirely supplied by domestic cement plants as no imports were reported.



The country’s producers increased output by 24.2 per cent YoY and 4.7 per cent MoM to 1,098,484t in May 2022. Of this total, 10,485t were exported, edging up by 4.7 per cent YoY from 10,017t in May 2021 and by five per cent when compared with the April 2022 export volume of 9982t.



January-May 2022

In the first five months of 2022 domestic cement demand saw a 10.8 per cent YoY advance to 4.99Mt from 4.504Mt in the 5M21. Output by the country’s cement manufacturers was up 10.9 per cent YoY to reach 5.041Mt in the January-May 2022 period from 4.547Mt in the equivalent period of the previous year.



Exports increased by 17.5 per cent to 51,508t in the 5M22 from 43,836t in the year-ago period.

