Peru’s cement demand sees 5% growth in May

ICR Newsroom By 17 June 2022

Peruvian cement dispatches saw a five per cent uptick in May 2022 to 1.117Mt from 1.066Mt in May 2021, according to the national cement association, Asocem.



Cement output from Asocem member companies reached 1.079Mt in May, up seven per cent YoY from 1.010Mt. Clinker production advanced nine per cent YoY to 0.867Mt in May 2022 from 0.795Mt in May 2021.



Cement exports surged 75 per cent YoY to 18,000t from 10,000t in May 2021, but clinker exports were 49 per cent down YoY to 35,000t from 69,000t in May 2021.



Cement imports declined by 96 per cent to 5000t in May 2022 from 132,000t in the year-ago period. Ecuador accounted for 72 per cent of imports, with the remaining 1500t being supplied by Chile. Clinker imports – all from Ecuador – saw a 58 per cent drop YY to 36,000t from 87,000t.



January-May 2022

Cement consumption in Peru increased 4.6 per cent YoY from 5.262Mt in the January-May 2021 period to 5.505Mt in the equivalent period of this year.



Cement production by Asocem members advanced 6.5 per cent to 5.33Mt in the January-May 2022 period when compared with an output of 5.006Mt in the equivalent period of 2021.



Domestic production was supplemented by 190,000t of cement imports in the 5M22, down 55 per cent YoY from 422,000t. Clinker imports fell 35.6 per cent YoY to 513,000t in the 5M22 from 796,000t.



Cement exports increased 20.3 per cent to 83,000t in the January-May 2022 period from 69,000t in the equivalent period of 2021. Clinker exports remained largely stable at 222,000t in the 5M22 when compared with the previous year.

