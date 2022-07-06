Argentine market expands 15% in June

ICR Newsroom By 06 July 2022

Argentina’s cement demand increased by 14.8 per cent YoY and one per cent MoM to 1,109,755t, according to the country’s cement association, AFCP.



With no cement imports into Argentina, domestic producers supplied this entire demand, as well as 5659t of exports, which were down by 38.5 per cent YoY.



January-June 2022

In the January-June 2022 period cement consumption in Argentina increased by 11.5 per cent to 6,094,079t from 5,465,125t in the 1H21.



Domestic cement production was up 11.5 per cent YoY to 6,151,246t in the 1H22 from 5,518,161t in the year-ago period. This includes 57,167t of exports, up by 7.7 per cent from 53,036t in the 1H21.

