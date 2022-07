Limak Cement Group has carbon footprint report independently verified

22 July 2022

Limak Cement Group’s Anka plant broke new ground in the Turkish cement industry and became the first cement factory with a verified carbon footprint report.

The cement factory in Anka, Turkey, has been awarded a certificate as the first cement factory whose 14064-1:2018 carbon footprint report has been verified by Emicert and QSI, which are accredited in the cement industry.

