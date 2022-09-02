Italy’s cement production contracts 16% in June

ICR Newsroom By 02 September 2022

Cement output in Italy fell by 16 per cent YoY in June 2021, according to the country’s construction chamber, Federbeton. When compared with the 2015 base index production the value dropped from 104 in May 2022 to 94 in June. The price index (2015 = 100) slipped from 186 in May 2022 to 184 in June, but when compare with June 2021, prices have increased by 48 per cent.



Grey cement imports into Italy advanced by seven per cent YoY to 162,084t in May 2022. In terms of CIF value, imports stood at EUR12.149m, or EUR75/t, up from May. In the first five months of 2022, total imports increased seven per cent YoY to 663,420t.



Grey cement exports declined nine per cent YoY to 134,657t in May 2022, representing a FOB value of EUR11.298m or EUR84/t, an improvement on May. In the first five months of 2022, exports slipped one per cent YoY to 638,840t.

Published under