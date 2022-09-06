Sweden receives EU funding to tackle climate neutrality

ICR Newsroom By 06 September 2022

Under the European Commission’s Just Transition Fund (JTF) Programme, Sweden is to receive EUR155.7m in EU grants to support its journey to climate neutrality by 2045. The JTF support will reportedly help Sweden transition to climate neutrality, while maintaining competitiveness and sustaining economic and employment levels in the counties of Norrbotten, Västerbotten and the island of Gotland. The funding will also support targeted investments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in activities covered by the emissions trading systems, including cement production.

According to the European Commission, EUR9m of the JTF will contribute to the increased capacity of Gotland’s electricity grid. A strengthened electricity grid on Gotland as well as an increased share of renewable electricity generation are prerequisites for the conversion of the cement plant in the county, says the commission.

Executive Vice-President for the European Green Deal, Frans Timmermans, said, “Sweden’s aim to be climate neutral five years ahead of the EU target is truly commendable. The faster we transition to climate neutrality, the better we can mitigate the impacts of the climate crisis. The support from the Just Transition Fund agreed in this plan will help Sweden meet its targets in an inclusive and fair way, offering new perspectives to workers in the country’s most industry-heavy regions.”

Published under