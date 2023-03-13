Italy’s cement output sees 9% MoM drop in December 2022

ICR Newsroom By 13 March 2023

Italian cement production fell by 29 per cent MoM and nine per cent YoY in December 2022, according to the country’s construction chamber, Federbeton. When compared with the 2015 base index production the value declined from 85 in November to 70 in December.



Cement prices in December 2022 slipped MoM to 210 when compared with the base year of 2015 (=100). Federbeton reported a 67 per cent increase when compared with December 2022.



External trade

Grey cement imports in November were up by 34 per cent when compared with November 2021 with a total CIF value of EUR10.238m (US$10,926m). This represents a CIF value of EUR83/t, edging up from EUR82/t in October. In the first 11 months of 2022, grey cement import volumes advanced 18 per cent YoY.



Italian cement producers exported 96,328t of grey cement in November 2022, down 28 per cent YoY. Export shipments had a total FOB value of EUR9.008m, with the FOB value per tonne of cement edging up to EUR94/t in November 2022 when compared with the previous month. In terms of exports in the 11M22, volumes fell by 14 per cent YoY.

Published under