German cement prices rise again

23 March 2023

The German statistical office (Statistisches Bundesamt) has published the price index for manufactured goods where cement prices were up by 51.7 per cent in February 2022 YoY, and by 8.9 per cent MoM.

The EUR30/t increases decided in November by Heidelberg Materials, Lafarge (Holcim) and Schwenk Zement GmbH & Co KG and above all by Dyckerhoff GmbH (Buzzi-Unicem), which asked its clients for +EUR55/t to +EUR65/t are not unrelated to this movement, with the price of the carbon allowance on the free market now at EUR100/t. This is all the more noteworthy since, according to CIC-Market Solutions’ information, the building distribution segment has refused these increases.

