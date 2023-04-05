Italian cement output advances 4% in January 2023

Italian cement production increased by four per cent YoY in January 2023, according to the country’s construction chamber, Federbeton. When compared with the 2015 base index production the value slipped from 69 in December to 66 in January.



Cement prices in January 2023 edged up MoM to 212 from 210 in December 2022 when compared with the base year of 2015 (=100). Federbeton reported a 39 per cent increase when compared with January 2022.



External trade

Grey cement imports in December 2022 were up by 13 per cent when compared with December 2021 to a total 115,519t with a total CIF value of EUR9.425m (US$10.34m). This represents a CIF value of EUR82/t, down from EUR83/t in November 2022. In full-year 2022, grey cement import volumes advanced 26 per cent YoY.



Italian cement producers exported 85,561t of grey cement in December 2022, down 30 per cent YoY. Export shipments had a total FOB value of EUR7.868m, with the FOB value per tonne of cement slipping to EUR92/t in December 2022 when compared with the previous month. In terms of exports in the full year 2022, volumes fell by 10 per cent YoY.

