Peru’s cement market contracts 17% YoY in April

ICR Newsroom By 24 May 2023

Cement dispatches in Peru fell by 17 per cent YoY to 0.883Mt in April 2023, according to the Peruvian cement association, Asocem. Of this total, 0.851Mt was delivered by Asocem members.



Cement production declined 11 per cent YoY to 0.913Mt in April 2023. Clinker production fell 19 per cent YoY to 0.631Mt in April 2023.



Cement exports decreased by six per cent YoY to 0.014Mt while clinker exports saw a three per cent uptick to 0.036Mt.



Cement imports dropped 86 per cent YoY to 5300t with 2800t being shipped from Chile and 2500t from Vietnam. Clinker imports increased by 15 per cent YoY to 0.148Mt. South Korea supplied approximately 0.088Mt and Vietnam 0.061Mt.



January-April 2023

In the first four months of 2023 dispatches of cement fell by nine per cent to 12.8Mt from 14Mt in the 3M22.



Cement output declined by five per cent to 12.5Mt in the 4M23 from 13.1Mt in the 4M22.



In the January-April 2023 period Peru’s cement companies exported 0.053Mt of cement, down 18.5 per cent from 0.065Mt in the year-ago period. Clinker exports were down by 24.1 per cent to 0.142Mt from 0.187Mt.



Cement imports reached 0.067Mt in the 4M23, down 63.8 per cent YoY from 0.185Mt in the 4M22. Clinker exports fell by 41.3 per cent YoY to 0.28Mt from 0.477Mt in the 4M22.

