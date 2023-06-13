Cement demand in Argentina slips in May

ICR Newsroom By 13 June 2023

The Argentine cement market contracted 1.5 per cent YoY to 1,072,110t in May 2023, according to the country’s cement association, AFCP. In May 2022 domestic consumption reached 1,088,000t. However, MoM demand was up 4.2 per cent from 1,028,598t in April 2023.



Market demand was entirely supplied by domestic production, which contracted two per cent YoY from 1,098,484t to 1,076,287t in May 2023. MoM, output from Argentina’s cement plants increased 3.9 per cent from 1,035,525t in April 2023.



In terms of exports, 4177t of cement was exported, down 60.2 per cent from 10,485t in May 2022 and 39.7 per cent from 6927t in April 2023.



January-May 2023

Dispatches in Argentina edged up 1.6 per cent YoY to 5,068,785t in the January-May 2023 period from 4,989,984t between January-May 2022. There were no imports.



Cement production edged up 1.1 per cent YoY to 5,096,025t in the 5M23 from 5,041,491t in the 5M22.



Exports declined from 51,507t in the 5M22 to 27,240t in the 5M23, representing a drop of 47.1 per cent YoY.

