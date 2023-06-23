Peru’s cement market contracts 12% in May

ICR Newsroom By 23 June 2023

Peruvian cement consumption declined by 12 per cent YoY to 0.971Mt in May 2023, according to the country’s cement association, ASOCEM.



Production by domestic cement producers fell 14 per cent YoY to 0.928Mt while clinker production was down seven per cent to 0.803Mt.



Cement exports declined by 22 per cent YoY to 14,000t in May 2023. from 18,000t in May 2022 while clinker exports increased two per cent YoY to 36,000t from 35,000t over the period.



In May 2023, cement imports reached 44,000t, a more than eight-fold increase YoY. Of this total 42,600t was shipped from Vietnam, with the remaining 1300t was sourced from Chile.



Clinker imports declined by nine per cent to 33,000t in May 2023 from 36,000t in May 2022. All clinker imports were sourced in Ecuador.



January-May 2023

In the year to date, Peruvian cement consumption dropped 14.7 per cent YoY to 4.44Mt from 5.205Mt in the January-May 2022 period.



Domestic production decreased 15 per cent YoY to 4.531Mt in the 5M23 from 5.33Mt.



In the January-May 2023 period, cement exports shrank by 19.3 per cent YoY to 67,000t from 83,000t while clinker exports were down 19.8 per cent YoY to 178,000t from 222,000t.



Cement imports in the 5M23 saw a 41.6 per cent drop to 111,000t in the 5M23 from 190,000t in the 5M22. Clinker exports declined 39 per cent YoY to 313,000t in the 5M23 from 513,000t in the 5M22.







