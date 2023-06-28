TITAN Group completes Kamari plant modernisation

28 June 2023

TITAN Group has announced the successful completion of a EUR26m green investment at the Kamari cement plant in Greece, marking a significant milestone in the group's decarbonisation programme. The investment entailed the installation of state-of-the-art precalciner technology, which is now fully operational at the plant.

The integration of the new precalciner technology allows TITAN to expand its range of lower-carbon cements, meeting the increasing demand from customers in Europe and the USA. The project not only improves the plant's efficiency and competitiveness but also aligns with its commitment to reducing CO 2 emissions. With the new installation, TITAN expects to achieve an annual CO 2 reduction of approximately 150,000t, contributing to its goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Moreover, the technology enables the plant to effectively utilise alternative fuels and reduce its dependency on fossil fuels. This brings multiple benefits, not only for the plant itself but also for the surrounding Attica region. It plays a significant role in promoting a comprehensive waste management solution, actively encouraging recycling, and embracing the principles of the circular economy.

Yanni Paniaras, TITAN Group executive director Europe, noted: "The completion of the Kamari plant upgrade represents a significant achievement for TITAN Group. We are witnessing tangible results as our green innovation gains momentum and takes shape. This successful implementation of one of our major CapEx projects exemplifies our dedication to sustainable operations and strategic growth, while we continue to pursue more growth opportunities in all our active markets. We are committed to offering our customers and communities greener products and solutions, playing our part in building a sustainable future for all.”

