Argentina’s cement market expands 1% in 1H23

ICR Newsroom By 07 July 2023

Cement dispatches in Argentina declined by 2.1 per cent YoY to 1,080,422t in June 2023 from 1,104,066t in June 2022, according to the country’s cement association, AFCP. When compared with the previous month, dispatches edged up by 0.8 per cent from 1,071,951t in May 2023.



The market was entirely supplied by domestic production – no imports were reported. Total production from Argentina’s cement plants slipped 2.4 per cent YoY to 1,082,990t in June 2023 from 1,109,725t in June 2022. However, compared with May 2023, when output reached 1,077,128t, production was up by 0.5 per cent.



Exports fell considerably to 2568t in June 2023 from 5659t in June 2022 and from 5177t in May 2023. This represents a decline of 54.6 per cent YoY and 50.4 per cent, respectively.



January-June 2023

In the first six months of 2023, cement dispatches in Argentina saw a 0.9 per cent YoY uptick to 6.149Mt.



Domestic production increased by 0.5 per cent to 6.18Mt in the January-June 2023 when compared with the previous year’s equivalent period.



Exports in the 1H23 declined by 46.1 per cent to 30,808t from 57,167t in the year-ago period.

