Shree Cement starts commercial production at Purulia

31 July 2023

Shree Cement Ltd has commenced commercial production at its clinker grinding unit in the Purulia district of West Bengal with a cement capacity of 3Mta. According to the company, this is the first factory in the state which will help meet the growing demand for cement in West Bengal.

Shree Cement operates 10 integrated cement plants and 11 grinding units across India. The Purulia plant is expected to create direct and indirect employment opportunities for over 1000 people. With this, the company's total cement capacity has risen to 49.9Mta.

The company had announced that the next phase of capacity expansion projects will take the group's cement capacity to 72.4Mta. Shree Cement will invest INR70,000m (US$851.2m) in the next phase of its capacity augmentation, the company said.

