Italy’s cement supply declines 13% in May, but prices see 13% increase

ICR Newsroom By 02 August 2023

Cement production in Italy fell by 13 per cent YoY in May 2023, according to the national construction chamber, Federbeton. When compared with the 2015 base index, the output value increased from 90 in April 2023 to 93 one month later.



Cement prices increased 13 per cent YoY in May 2023, following a 27 per cent YoY rise in April 2023. Compared with the 2015 base index, prices edged up from 208 in April 2023 to 209 in May 2023.



External trade

Grey cement imports saw a 13 per cent YoY drop in April 2023 to 137,046t with a CIF value of EUR13.001m. When compared with the previous month, this represents an improvement of EUR2 in the CIF value per tonne to EUR95/t. Grey cement exports improved by 49 per cent YoY to 161,060t in April 2023 but prices weakened MoM. The total FOB value reached EUR15.664m in April 2023, representing a FOB value of EUR97/t, down from EUR104/t in the previous month.



In the first four months of 2023, imports increased by 15 per cent YoY to 577,943Mt. Exports picked up by two per cent YoY to 515,434t in the January-April 2023 period.

