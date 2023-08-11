Tajikistan lifts ban on cement exports

Tajikistan has reported cement production of 2.1Mt in the opening six months of 2023. Of this total, more than 538,000t were exported, down 138,000t compared to the same period a year earlier. The majority of these exports were sent to Uzbekistan (342,000t) and Afghanistan (194,000t), reports Asia Plus.

The government had introduced a ban on cement exports in July this year due to a shortage of cement for a number of key projects taking place in the country. However, the ban was lifted just five days later with exports resuming in August.

Current forecasts put cement production in Tajikistan at 4.5Mt in 2023 with exports over the same period exceeding 1.5Mt.

