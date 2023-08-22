Heidelberg Materials sells Gambia terminal

ICR Newsroom By 22 August 2023

Heidelberg Materials has completed the divestment of its Gambian business with the sale of its cement terminal in Banjul to B5 Plus for an undisclosed sum.



The divestment is part of Heidelberg Materials’ ongoing portfolio optimisation focussing on the most promising and strongest market positions. In 2021 Heidelberg Materials had already sold its subsidiary Leocem in Sierra Leone.



Going forward, the buildings material producer will serve its west African customers through its Benin, Burkina Faso, Ghana, Liberia and Togo subsidiaries. From next year, new calcined clay-based products with a significantly smaller CO2 footprint will be available through the company’s west African operations. It is currently piloting calcined clay technology in Ghana, where the world’s largest flash calciner is now under construction. The project has a capacity of more than 0.4Mta.

