Peruvian cement demand down 12% in September

ICR Newsroom By 19 October 2023

The Peruvian cement market contracted by 12 per cent to 1.063Mt in September 2023 from 1.21Mt in September 2022, according to the national cement association, ASOCEM. Of this total, 0.995Mt were supplied by ASOCEM members.



Cement production fell by 16 per cent to 0.996Mt in September 2023 when compared with 1.19Mt in September 2022. Clinker production slipped by two per cent YoY to 0.818Mt in September 2023 from 0.831Mt.



Cement exports were down 19 per cent to 12,000t in September 2023 from 14,000t reported in September 2022 while clinker exports doubled to 68,500t from 34,000t over the same period.

January-September 2023

In the first nine months of 2023 cement demand in Peru declined by 12.2 per cent to 8.866Mt from 10.099Mt in the 9M22.



Cement production was down 13.9 per cent YoY to 8.464Mt while clinker production declined by 5.6 per cent YoY to 7.187Mt.



Cement exports saw a 21 per cent drop YoY to 113,000t and clinker exports a 57 per cent fall YoY to 419,000t. Meanwhile, cement imports were down 17.5 per cent YoY to 175,000t and clinker imports decreased by 29.7 per cent YoY to 523,000t in the January-September 2023 period.

