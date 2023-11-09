Argentine market contracts by 1% in October

ICR Newsroom By 09 November 2023

Cement consumption in Argentina slipped by 0.6 per cent YoY in October 2023 to 1,125,049t from 1,131,509t in October 2022, reports the country’s cement association, AFCP.



Market demand was met entirely by domestic output, which declined by 0.2 per cent YoY to 1,125,049t from 1,121,509t in October 2022.



Argentine cement producers exported 8256t of cement in October 2023, up from 4302t in October 2022.



January-October 2023

In the first 10 months of 2023 total cement deliveries fell 1.3 per cent YoY to 10.668Mt from 10.812Mt in the 10M22.



Output by local producers declined by 1.6 per cent YoY to 10.715Mt in the 10M23 from 10.889Mt.



There were no imports but exports declined from 76,645t in the 10M22 to 46,826t in the 10M23.

