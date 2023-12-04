Holcim joins Circularity Task Force at COP28

04 December 2023

Holcim has become a founding member of the Sustainable Markets Initiative’s (SMI) Circularity Task Force, launched at COP28 in Dubai, to accelerate the world’s shift to a circular economy. The task force aims to close essential material loops to advance climate action, while preserving nature’s resources and planetary boundaries.

This commitment adds to Holcim’s leadership in circular construction, a driver of its decarbonisation journey, which includes the goal of recycling more than 10Mt of construction demolition materials by 2025. The Circularity Task Force is aligned with the Terra Carta charter putting nature, people and planet at the heart of global value creation through real economy action.

Jan Jenisch, chairman and CEO of Holcim, said, “With our world’s rising population and urbanisation, we need to build better with less to raise living standards for all while preserving nature. Circularity is a game-changer to make this happen at scale. At Holcim we are driving circular construction across all metropolitan areas where we operate to build cities from cities, recycling construction demolition materials into new building solutions. I am excited to be joining like-minded organisations to accelerate the shift to a more circular future together.”

By building cross-sector collaboration, Holcim together with the other founding members of the Circularity Task Force - Gemini Corp, Dubai Airports, Investcorp, and LGT Group - will champion tangible, scalable and sustainable circular business practices, while raising awareness about supportive regulatory frameworks.

