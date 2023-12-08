Italy's cement output falls 8% in September

ICR Newsroom By 08 December 2023

Cement production in Italy declined by eight per cent YoY in September 2023, according to the Italian concrete association, Federbeton. When compared with the 2015-baseline index of 100, output fell to 93.



The country imported 151,690t of grey cement in August 2023, up 30 per cent YoY, with a total CIF value of EUR13.946m, or EUR89/t.



Exports increased by 35 per cent YoY in August 2023 to 94,827t, with a total FOB value of EUR9.068m, or EUR96/t.



January-September 2023

In the first nine months of 2023 domestic cement production declined by four per cent YoY.



Imports totalled 1,183,413t in the 8M23, up 10 per cent when compared with the 8M22. Exports increased by 16 per cent YoY to 1,083,654t in the January-August 2023 period.

