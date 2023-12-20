Argentina’s cement market contracts 11% in November

By 20 December 2023

Cement consumption in Argentina’s decreased by 10.9 per cent YoY to 1,019,682t in November 2023 from 1,144,123t in November 2022, reports the country’s cement association, AFCP. This includes 1266t of imports.



Production fell by 10.8 per cent YoY to 1,026,049t in November 2023 from 1,150,824t in November 2022. Of this total 1,018,416t was dispatched locally and 7633t exported in November 2023. In the year-ago period, local dispatches reached 1,144,123t while exports stood at 6701t.



January-November 2023

Total consumption in the 11M23 period was down 2.2 per cent to 11.687,640t from 11.956,093t, said AFCP. Total imports were 1266t, up from zero in the 11M23.



Domestic cement plants produced 11,740,833t of cement in the 11M23, down 2.5 per cent YoY from 12,029,439t. While 11,686,374t was dispatched to local markets, 54,459t was exported. In the 11M22 local dispatches were at 11,956,093t while exports reached 83,346t.

