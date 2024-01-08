Cosmos Cement expects more sustainable cement but no change in production output

08 January 2024

The Cosmos Cement Co (Votorantim Cementos) in Toral de los Vados expects its pending data production for 2023, to be in line with the previous year when almost 500,000t of clinker and 600,000t of cement were reached.

Cosmos Cement has targeted more sustainable production. Director of the factory, Jaime Santoalla, said the use of raw materials such as ashes or thermal gypsum has prevented the arrival of 50,000t of rubbish to landfills in addition to avoiding, with the use of alternative fuels, the production of 25,000t of CO 2 .

Along with this process, the cement company has a new challenge at the local level since in 2024, Cosmos celebrates a century installed in Bierzo (Toral del los Vados), which makes it the oldest company in the region with uninterrupted activity. Activities will be scheduled throughout the year to commemorate this anniversary.

Published under