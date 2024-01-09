Cement output in Italy declines 2% in October

Cement production in Italy slipped by two per cent YoY in October 2023, according to the Italian concrete association, Federbeton. When compared with the 2015-baseline index of 100, output edged up to 101.



The country imported 162,219t of grey cement in September 2023, up 13 per cent YoY, with a total CIF value of EUR14.424m, or EUR89/t.



Exports increased by four per cent YoY in September 2023 to 121,555t, with a total FOB value of EUR12.556m, or EUR103/t.



Year-to-date 2023

In the first 10 months of 2023 domestic cement production declined by four per cent YoY.



Imports totalled 1,345,632t in the 9M23, up nine per cent when compared with the 9M22, when 1,233,496t was imported. Exports increased by 15 per cent YoY to 1,205,209t in the January-September 2023 period from 1,046,745t in the year-ago. Period.

