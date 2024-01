Argentina’s cement demand slips by 3% in 2023

15 January 2024

Cement consumption in Argentina fell by 13.1 per cent YoY and 20.5 per cent MoM to 810,314t in December 2023, down from 932,660t in December 2022, reports the Argentine cement producers’ association, AFCP.



Domestic production declined 12.9 per cent YoY and 20.4 per cent MoM to 816,254t in December 2023, down from 936,892t in December 2022.



Exports increased 71.7 per cent to 7267t in December 2023 from 4232t in December 2022, while imports reached 1266t in December 2023 from zero in the year-ago period.



Full-year 2023

Cement demand in 2023 declined by three per cent to 12.498Mt from 12.889Mt in 2022.



Most of domestic demand was supplied by local producers, who produced 12.557Mt in 2023, down 3.2 per cent YoY from 12.976Mt in 2022. Imports in 2023 increased to 2593t from zero in 2022.



Domestic producers also exported 61,530t of cement in 2023, down 29.7 per cent when compared with 87,578t in 2022.

