Italian cement production expands 10% in November

ICR Newsroom By 02 February 2024

Cement output in Italy increased by 10 per cent YoY in November 2023, according to the Italian concrete association, Federbeton. However, when compared with the 2015-baseline index of 100, output declined to 92.



The country imported 191,707t of grey cement in October 2023, up 13 per cent YoY, with a total CIF value of EUR16.584m, or EUR87/t.



Grey exports advanced by 22 per cent YoY in October 2023 to 143,105tt, with a total FOB value of EUR14.468m, or EUR101/t.



Year-to-date 2023

In the first 11 months of 2023 domestic cement production declined by three per cent YoY.



Imports totalled 1,537,339t in the 10M23, up 10 per cent when compared with the 10M22, when 1,403,553t was imported.



Exports increased by 16 per cent YoY to 1,348,314t in the January-October 2023 period from 1,163,999t in the year-ago period.

