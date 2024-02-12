Argentina's cement consumption declines 20% in January

ICR Newsroom By 12 February 2024

Cement demand in Argentina saw a 19.9 per cent drop to 767,297t in January 2024 when compared with 958,230t in January 2023, according to the country's cement association, AFCP. Argentinian demand was entirely met by domestic production, which saw a 20 per cent decline to 772,874t in January 2024 from 965,633t in January 2023.



Local producers also exported 6036t of cement, an 18.5 per cent decrease from 7404t in January 2023.

