NeoCem to build 100,000tpa calcined clay plant

Following four years of research NeoCem will install the company's first calcined clay production line in Saint-Maximin, near Senlis, France. The facility will have a capacity of 100,000tpa.
To produce the cement, the company will use a flash calcination process, whereby the clay is crushed, dried and heated to 750˚C. It is then mixed with clinker and limestone and no longer needs to be reheated, according to Christophe Deboffe, founder and president of NeoCem and its parent, Neo-Eco group, based in Hallennes-lez-Haubourdin, near Lille.
The plant will provide employment for around 20 people. It represents an investment of EUR23m (US$24.9m) and is mainly financed by a consortium of regional institutional investors and Bpifrance. There is also land available to double production capacity at a later date. For now, it is expected that the new line will be commissioned in the 1Q25.
Following four years of research NeoCem will install the company's first calcined clay production line in Saint-Maximin, near Senlis, France. The facility will have a capacity of 100,000tpa.
Sign up for our Daily News Service
Our editors' pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.Sign up for the daily email