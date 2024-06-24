Cemvision and Vattenfall collaborate on near-zero emission cement

Suzanne Starbuck By 24 June 2024

Cemvision and Swedish power company Vattenfall have entered into an agreement for the development and future supply of near-zero emission cement. The new cement has the potential to reduce CO 2 emissions by 95 per cent compared to traditional cement. It also has several potential applications, such as foundations for wind power turbines, power distribution and prefabricated concrete elements. Both Vattenfall and its subcontractors could become important new customers for this innovative new product.

Cemvision develops cement made from recycled residual materials from industries including mining and steel industries manufacturing in a process where the Cemvision’s kilns are fueled by fossil-free energy.



“We are delighted to deepen our partnership with Vattenfall and to welcome them to our growing customer base. Already today in our demo production, we are reducing carbon emissions by 80 per cent, and as we optimise processes and supply chain, we will reduce by up to 95 per cent by 2030. Near-zero emission cement is the most efficient way to achieve significant climate benefits without increasing the overall cost of a construction project. It does not have to be difficult to change, but it is important to start in time and help accelerating the transition,” says Oscar Hållén, CEO of Cemvision.

“Vattenfall is very positive about participating in the development of a market for near-zero emission cement by creating demand as a customer. We can also contribute with product verification at our concrete laboratory. The global impact of cement production makes it necessary to find a way forward with as low carbon emissions as possible, the climate and the future of construction demand it. This is an innovative solution with great potential,” says Annika Ramsköld, head of sustainability, Vattenfall.

As a member and founder of the First Movers Coalition, FMC, Vattenfall has pledged that at least 10 per cent of its cement or concrete purchases will be as close to zero emissions as possible by 2030. The FMC's overall goal is to take climate action by creating a market for emerging technologies that are crucial to reaching near-zero emissions by 2050.





Published under