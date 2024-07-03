Limak Cement trials hydrogen fuel calciner tests

ICR Newsroom By 03 July 2024

For the first time in Turkey, Limak Cement has successfully conducted the hydrogen-blended 50 per cent carbon-neutral fuel test at its Limak Anka cement plant with Air Liquide. The strategic collaboration with Air Liquids will explore how to develop the green hydrogen ecosystem in the path of Turkish cement sector’s transition to carbon zero production.

The test is a world first, claims Limak Cement, as it injects hydrogen-blended carbon neutral fuel to the calciner instead of the rotary kiln main burner.

Limak Cement aims to operate all of its factories with hydrogen-blended carbon neutral fuel mixture as of 2030, and when it meets this target, the company will achieve the annual reduction of 700,000t of CO 2 emissions.

Published under