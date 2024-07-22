Peru’s cement market contracts 6% in June

Cement dispatches in Peru declined by 5.9 per cent YoY to 0.924Mt in June 2024 from 0.928Mt in June 2023, according to ASOCEM, the Peruvian cement association. Of this total, dispatches by ASOCEM members were down 8.8 per cent to 0.842Mt in June 2024 from 0.923Mt in June 2023.



Output from domestic cement plants declined 6.1 per cent YoY to 0.884Mt in June 2024 from 0.941Mt. Clinker production fell 15.5 per cent to 0.686Mt from 0.812Mt over the same period.



In terms of external trade, Peru’s cement producers exported 9000t of cement, down 25.6 per cent YoY in June 2024 from 12,100t in the year-ago period. There were no clinker exports in June 2024 – in June 2023 66,100t of clinker were exported.



Cement imports surged to 29,000t in June 2024 from 3000t in June 2023. Vietnam imported 89 per cent of total imports via the port of Callao while Chile accounted for 11 per cent, imported via the Tacna land terminal.



Clinker imports declined 59 per cent to 18,000t in June 2024 from 44,000t in June 2023. Vietnam accounted for all clinker imports, which arrived in Peru via the port of Callao.



January-June 2024

In the first half of 2024 cement consumption in Peru edged up by 0.1 per cent YoY to 5.678Mt from 5.672Mt in the 1H23.



However, domestic cement production fell by four per cent YoY to 5.251Mt from 5.472Mt in the 1H23. Clinker output dropped 10.4 per cent YoY to 4.518Mt in the 1H24 from 5.042Mt.



Cement exports increased to 0.248Mt in the 1H24 from 0.079Mt in the year-ago period while clinker exports surged to 0.876Mt from 0.244Mt over the same period.



The market was additionally supplied by 0.127Mt of cement in the 1H24, up from 0.114Mt in the 1H23, and 0.352Mt of clinker was imported in the 1H24, down from 0.357Mt in the year-ago period.

