Peruvian cement dispatches see minor slip in July

Muriel Bal By 16 August 2024

Cement dispatches in Peru slipped by 0.4 per cent YoY to 1.022Mt in July 2024 from 1.026Mt in July 2023, according to the Peruvian cement association, ASOCEM. Of this total, its members delivered 0.932Mt.



Domestic cement production by ASOCEM members decreased by seven per cent YoY to 0.913Mt in July 2024 from 0.985Mt, but clinker production increased by 42 per cent YoY to 0.884Mt from 0.624Mt over the same time period.



In terms of external trade, cement exports declined by six per cent YoY to 10,400t in July 2024 from 12,100t while clinker exports edged up three per cent YoY to 37,000t from 36,000t.



Cement imports fell by 45 per cent YoY to 21,000t in July 2024 from 38,000t in the year-ago period. Vietnam accounted for 86 per cent of cement imports, entering the country via the port of Callao, where the average CIF import price fell by four per cent YoY to US$73/t. The balance of import volume entered Peru from Chile via Tacna. At this location, the average CIF import price rose 16 per cent YoY to US$125/t.



Clinker imports decreased by 15 per cent to 47,000t in July 2024 when compared with 55,000t imported in July 2023. Vietnam shipped 54 per cent of clinker imports into Peru via Callao at an average CIF import price of US$60/t, down eight per cent YoY. South Korea accounted for 46 per cent of clinker imports, supplying them via the port of Maharani, where the average CIF price was down 15 per cent YoY to US$56/t.

Published under