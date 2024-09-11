Iran’s cement market contracts 17% in August

Muriel Bal By 11 September 2024

Iranian cement demand decreased 17.2 per cent YoY to 4,778,492t in August 2024 from 5.77Mt in August 2023, according to the Iranian Cement Association.

Cement production cement production declined 4.7 per cent YoY to 5,449,818t in August 2024 from 5.72Mt in the year-ago period. Clinker production fell 49.3 per cent from 2,836,993t in August 2024 from 5.6Mt in August 2023.

In August 2024 cement exports advanced 38.6 per cent to 526,509t from 0.38Mt in August 2023 while clinker exports decreased by 32.4 per cent YoY to 446,304t from 0.66Mt.

