Argentina's cement market contracts by 26% in August

Muriel Bal By 13 September 2024

Cement dispatches in Argentina fell by 26.4 per cent YoY and 2.7 per cent MoM to 888,745t in August 2024 from 1,208,153t and 913,317t, respectively, according to the country's cement association, AFCP. Of this total 509t was imported.



In August 2024, domestic production fell 26.3 per cent YoY and 2.6 per cent MoM to 891,576t in August 2024 from 1,209,673t and 915,454t, respectively.



Domestic cement producers exported 3340t of cement, up 119.6 per cent when compared with 1521t in August 2023 and up 37.8 per cent when compared with 2424t in July 2024.



January-August 2024

In the first eight months of 2024, cement demand in Argentina saw a 28.2 per cent to 6.049Mt from 8.425Mt in the 8M23. Of this total, 3028t were imported while in the equivalent period of the previous year, no imports were recorded.



The country's producers manufactured 6.081Mt in the 8M24, down 28.1 per cent YoY from 8.459Mt in the 8M23. Of this total, they exported 34,602t, up 1.4 per cent when compared with 34,113t in the year-ago period.







