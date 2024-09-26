CemNet.com » Cement News » SCIMAT exports 60,000t of clinker in YtD

SCIMAT exports 60,000t of clinker in YtD
By Muriel Bal
26 September 2024


Société des cements d'Ain Touta (SCIMAT), part of Group Industriel des Ciments d'Algérie (GICA), has exported 60,000t of clinker since the start of 2024, according to Maamar Bahloul, the company's CEO. The majority of the clinker shipments were delivered to Tunisia.

Last year, the company exported 260,000t of clinker. SCIMAT intends to increase its exports, both in existing markets and new ones.

