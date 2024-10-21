Peru’s cement market contracts 2% in September

Muriel Bal By 21 October 2024

Cement dispatches in Peru slipped by two per cent YoY to 1.06Mt in September 2024 from 1.081Mt in September 2023, according to the country’s cement association, Asocem. Of this total 0.967Mt was produced by Asocem members.



Output by Asocem members remained stable at 0.997Mt in September 2024when compared with a production of 0.996Mt in the equivalent period of the previous year. Clinker production fell by 19 per cent YoY to 0.661Mt in September 2024 from 0.818Mt in the year-ago period.

External trade

In terms of exports, cement sales decreased by one per cent YoY to 11,500t in September 2024 from 11,600t while clinker exports dropped 45 per cent YoY to 37,400t from 68,500t.



Cement imports edged up by 0.5 per cent to 21,000t. Of this total, 84 per cent was imported from Vietnam, entering the country via Callao at an average CIF price of US$73/t. The remainder of September cement imports was supplied by Chile through Tacna at an average CIF price of US$128/t, up 19 per cent YoY.



Clinker imports increased by 34 per cent YoY to 84,000t in September 2024. All imports were shipped from Vietnam and entered the country via the ports of Pisco (56 per cent), Callao (31 per cent) and Matarani (13 per cent). In Pisco and Matarani, average CIF prices rose by two per cent YoY to US$61/t and US$67/t, respectively, while in Callao the average CIF price remained stable at US$60/t.

