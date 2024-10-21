Argentina’s cement consumption down 18% in September

Muriel Bal By 21 October 2024

Cement demand in Argentina has fallen 18.4 per cent YoY to 912,689t in September 2024 from 1,118,070t, reports AFCP. This includes 429t of imports.



Domestic production declined by 18.3 per cent YoY to 917,386t in September 2024 from 1,122,528t in the year-ago period. Of this total 5127t were exported, up 15 per cent from 4458t in September 2023.



January- September 2024

In the first nine months of 2024 Argentina’s cement market has contracted by 27 per cent YoY to 6,963,271t from 9,542,882t in the 9M23.



Output has fallen by 26.9 per cent YoY to 6,999,542t from 9,581,453t in the 9M23.



Exports slipped by three per cent to 39,729t in the 9M24 from 38,571t in the 9M23.



A total of 3457t of cement was imported in the nine-month period, in contrast with the 9M23 when there were no imports.

