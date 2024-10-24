FLSmidth hosts its 3rd annual meeting for its EcoClay™ project

24 October 2024

Various partners involved with the EcoClay project gathered to review the current progress of the company's work and discuss new developments within the calcined clay market. Hosted in FLSmidth’s office in Valby, Denmark, the meeting was attended by representatives from FLSmidth Cement, the Danish Technical University, Danish Technical Institute, Rondo, Chimney Lab Europe and the cement producers Cementos Argos and Vicat.



The agenda featured updates by all parties involved with each of the work packages such as research by PhD students, laboratory-scale work and pilot work as well as presentations by Cementos Argos, Vicat, and FLSmidth Cement. A highlight was an open discussion regarding how to best implement full scale EcoClay system in the future.



“It’s always good to get together in person to both review our progress and re-commit to our overall objectives,” said host Steve Miller, manager of partnerships, green innovation. “With FLSmidth Cement’s technology, cement producers are able to produce highly reactive clay. Now, with this partnership, we are working to electrify the process with the aim of completely eliminating the use of fossil fuels to make calcined clay.”



The EcoClay project is funded by Danish Energy Technology Development and Demonstration Program (EUDP).

