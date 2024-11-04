Pakistan's cement records home export revenue of US$65.19m in 3MFY25

Pakistan’s cement and clinker exports value declined by 2.2 per cent to US$65.19m (1.792Mt) in the 1QFy24-25 (July-September 2024) from US$66.68m (1.676Mt) in the same period of the previous financial year, as reported by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). However, the export volume rose by 6.9 per cent YoY. The same trend was noticed in Pakistani rupee terms when export revenue saw a single-digit fall of 6.9 per cent to PKR18.14bn.

A positive trend was observed in September 2024 when PBS data revealed that cement sector exports registered an MoM growth of 28.3 per cent to US$28.49m from US$22.21m in August 2024. This reflects a 36 per cent increase in volume to 800,677t from 588,813t in August 2024. YoY, cement exports rose by 5.4 per cent in value and 15.2 per cent in quantity, respectively, compared to September 2023 data of 695,024t at US$27.04m.

