CRH develops wind farm to power Romanian plant

ICR Newsroom By 04 November 2024

CRH has developed a new wind farm to provide renewable electricity to its Medgidia plant in Romania. The wind farm is the first of its kind in the country to exclusively power a cement plant. The farm will meet a significant proportion of the Medgidia plant’s annual energy requirements, helping lower the carbon footprint of the cement produced, while also contributing to Romania's clean energy transition.

Enuice Heath, chief sustainability officer at CRH, said, “This is a significant clean energy project for CRH and is one of the many ways we are helping to create a more resilient and sustainable built environment. Building a wind farm to power one of our cement plants demonstrates our commitment to decarbonising and providing lower carbon building materials solutions for our customers to help meet the changing needs of construction.”

The company hopes that by actively investing in clean energy and increasing its use of renewable energy sources such as wind and solar, it is taking an important step toward delivering its target of reducing total carbon emissions by 30 per cent by 2030.

