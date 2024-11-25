Advertisement

Cement dispatches in Peru increased by three per cent YoY to 1.117Mt in October 2024 from 1.083Mt in October 2023, according to Peru’s cement association, ASOCEM. Of this total, 1.019Mt was delivered by ASOCEM members, up from 1.004Mt in the year-ago period.

Cement production edged down by 0.2 per cent YoY to 1.021Mt in October 2024 when compared with 1.023Mt in October 2023. Clinker production fell by 18 per cent YoY to 0.636Mt from 0.777Mt in the equivalent period of 2023.

Cement exports slipped by one per cent to 11,600t in October 2024 from 11,800t per cent in October 2023. Clinker exports dropped 51 per cent YoY to 35,800t from 72,800t in October 2023.

In October 2024, 32,000t of cement was imported, surging from 3000t in October 2023 with Vietnam accounting for 87 per cent of cement imported with the balance originating in Chile. The average CIF price for imports via the land terminal of Tacna was US$126/t, up 17 per cent YoY, while the price of cement imports via Matarani port remained stable at US$77/t.

Meanwhile, clinker imports halved to 43,000t in October 2024 from 87,000t in the year-ago period. Clinker was imported solely from South Korea via the port of Callao. The average CIF import price fell by 23 per cent YoY to US$49/t when compared with the price reported in October 2023.