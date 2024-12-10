Advertisement

Total cement consumption in Argentina dropped by 14.7 per cent YoY to 870,091t in November 2024 from 1,019,879t in November 2023, according to AFCP, the country’s cement association.

Of this total, domestic cement producers supplied 869,524t, down 14.6 per cent YoY from 1,018,613t in the year-ago period. Imports fell by 55.2 per cent to 567t from 1266t in November 2023.

Total output by Argentina’s cement plants declined by 14.5 per cent YoY to 876,775t in November 2024 from 1,026,049t. This includes 7251t of exports in November 2024, a 2.5 per cent decrease when compared with 7437t exported in November 2023.

January-November 2024

In the first 11 months of 2024, the Argentinian cement market contracted by 25.3 per cent to 8.734Mt from 11.688Mt in the 11M23.

The country’s cement companies supplied 8.73Mt, down 25.3 per cent YoY when compared with 11.687Mt in the 11M23. Imports advanced by 253.2 per cent to 4471t from 1266t over the same period.

Production levels dropped by 25.2 per cent YoY to 8.783Mt in the 11M24 from 11.741Mt in the 11M23. Of this total, 53,358t was exported, representing a 1.7 per cent decline when compared with 11M23, when 54,263t was delivered to the country’s export markets.