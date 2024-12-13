Advertisement

Ambuja Cements (India), a subsidiary of the Adani Group, has successfully commissioned a 200MW solar power project in Khavda, Gujarat. This significant development underscores the company's commitment to sustainability and cost efficiency, with the new facility expected to deliver up to 70 per cent savings in power costs.

Strategically located in one of India's most promising renewable energy zones, the Khavda solar project highlights Ambuja Cements' transition towards cleaner energy sources. The plant is projected to generate substantial environmental benefits, including a significant reduction in carbon emissions, aligning with the company's vision of achieving net-zero operations.

This renewable energy initiative complements Ambuja Cements' broader decarbonisation strategy, which includes investing in innovative technologies and alternative energy sources to drive sustainability across its operations.